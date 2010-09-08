New York Fashion Week 2011 – StyleCaster Exclusive Mixtape

One of the most important yet underrated aspects of a runway show is the music that accompanies the clothes; it must serve the purpose of both inspiring and exciting the audience while fitting seamlessly with a collection’s aesthetic. We collaborated with DJ Mick Boogie for the second Fashion Week in a row to bring you a little taste of of the excitement and some seriously Fashion Week worthy tracks. Plus, the download is completely free!

Download Sounds From the Front Row S/S 2011 a free StyleCaster/Mick Boogie remix album featuring your favorite artists like Kid Cudi, NERD, MIA, Radiohead, La Roux and many more. That’s right, we’re bringing Style To The People AND Sound To The People! Check the track listing below and click here to download the album for free which includes StyleCasters very own title track, Sounds From the Front Row by OnCue.

1. Sounds From The Front Row (Intro OnCue)

2. Baby I’m Yours

3. Paris (Aeroplane Remix)

4. Far Away (Golden Filter Remix)

5. Basic Space (Sampha Remix)

6. Hot and Fun (Christian Rich Remix)

7. XXXO

8. I’ll Get You (Treasure Fingers Remix)

9. C’mon (Pance Party Remix)

10. In For The Kill (Lifelike Remix)

11. Dont Turn The Lights On (Christian Martin Remix)

12. O.N.E. (XXXChange Remix)

13. Reckoner (Twelves Remix)

14. Everything You Wanted (RAC Remix)

15. One More Chance (Alex Metric Remix)

16. You Wanted A Hit (Keljet Remix)

17. Pursuit Of Happiness (Them Jeans Remix)

18. Add SUV (Armand Van Helden Remix)

19. Hand Me ‘Down Your Love

20. No Time

21. Lose It

22. Turn The Night On

23. Shadows (The Teenagers Remix)

24. Kites