New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Yigal Azrouel

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: Architectural separates that were a more refined take on his classics in neutral palettes with dresses in splashes of color with cut out back details interspersed throughout.

Favorite Look: Black leather top with pinstripe pants.

Who is Wearing This Collection: Downtown girls and guys (he showed mens too).

Spotted at the Show: Malin Akerman swooping into her seat at the last minute.

Soundtrack Highlights: Downtown indie rock cool.

Final Grade: B+







Images: Style.com

