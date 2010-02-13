StyleCaster
Share

New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Yigal Azrouel

What's hot
StyleCaster

New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Yigal Azrouel

Jessica
by

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: Architectural separates that were a more refined take on his classics in neutral palettes with dresses in splashes of color with cut out back details interspersed throughout.

Favorite Look: Black leather top with pinstripe pants.

Who is Wearing This Collection: Downtown girls and guys (he showed mens too).

Spotted at the Show: Malin Akerman swooping into her seat at the last minute.

Soundtrack Highlights: Downtown indie rock cool.

Final Grade: B+

88062 1266103326 New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Yigal Azrouel
88063 1266103333 New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Yigal Azrouel
88064 1266103340 New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Yigal Azrouel
Images: Style.com

More News We Love:
Beyonce’s New Perfume “Heat” Launching Soon
A Model Agent Gives Us His Take on NYFW
Calvin Klein Fashion Show to Live Stream!

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share