New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Yigal Azrouel

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: Architectural separates that were a more refined take on his classics in neutral palettes with dresses in splashes of color with cut out back details interspersed throughout.
Favorite Look: Black leather top with pinstripe pants.
Who is Wearing This Collection: Downtown girls and guys (he showed mens too).
Spotted at the Show: Malin Akerman swooping into her seat at the last minute.
Soundtrack Highlights: Downtown indie rock cool.
Final Grade: B+
Images: Style.com
More News We Love:
Beyonce’s New Perfume “Heat” Launching Soon
A Model Agent Gives Us His Take on NYFW
Calvin Klein Fashion Show to Live Stream!