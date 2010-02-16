New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Yeohlee

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: Layers, plaids, metallics and the introduction of “Artisanal Knits” into the collection.
Favorite Look: A grey hooded top with black patterned pants with a camel knee length coat.
Who is Wearing This Collection: Chic hobos who love interesting knit designs.
Spotted at the Show: An older gentleman looking fabulous in a 3/4 leopard fur coat.
Soundtrack Highlights: A woman played a saw (seriously), over background music being piped in from one speaker by her feet… very subway performer feeling.
Final Grade: B
Images: NYMag.com
