New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Yeohlee

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: Layers, plaids, metallics and the introduction of “Artisanal Knits” into the collection.

Favorite Look: A grey hooded top with black patterned pants with a camel knee length coat.

Who is Wearing This Collection: Chic hobos who love interesting knit designs.

Spotted at the Show: An older gentleman looking fabulous in a 3/4 leopard fur coat.

Soundtrack Highlights: A woman played a saw (seriously), over background music being piped in from one speaker by her feet… very subway performer feeling.



Final Grade: B



Images: NYMag.com

