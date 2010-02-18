New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Y-3

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: Sportswear that played with interesting proportions, shapes, and a bit of non-subliminal messaging printed on shirts and sweatshirts.



Favorite Look: One of the more colorful looks in the collection — a color blocked sweater in burnt orange, beige, and brown, paired with black sneakers, a scarf, and DayGlo-looking blueish/purple pants.

Who is Wearing This Collection: Athletic tomboys who still care about making a fashion statement.

Spotted at the Show: Had my first official Tavi sighting — gray hair and all!



Soundtrack Highlights: A playlist of Simon and Garfunkel tracks. “Patterns” and “Scarborough Fair” and “Mrs. Robinson” at the end.

Final Grade: B+







Images: Style.com

