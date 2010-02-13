New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Willow

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: SUPER SEXY body hugging dresses and jumpsuits with exposed zippers, accentuated shoulders, and sheer details, all in shades of black and nude with pops of color in bubblegum pink and disco red.

Favorite Look: Tough call. A tie between the nude long sleeved dress on Abbey — sheer on top with assymetrical skirt — and the sheer black dress on Karlie with poofed shoulders.

Who is Wearing This Collection: Uber confident women who aren’t afraid to show some skin… Scratch that — A LOT of skin.

Spotted at the Show: Gloria Baume from Teen Vogue.

Soundtrack Highlights: Couldn’t identify, but definitely perfect for strutting with confidence

Final Grade: A





Images: WWD

