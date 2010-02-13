StyleCaster
New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Wayne

What's hot
Elizabeth
by

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: Monochromatic layers of shapes and textures that make for a chic urban warrior.

Favorite Look: The black blazer with drop-crotch pants and a cross-body fur shawl — and all the little socks worn over booties.

Who is Wearing This Collection?: A minimalist artistic professional who likes to show off her long legs.

Soundtrack Highlights: Snoop Dog and Jay Z.

Final Grade: B+

Images: WWD.com

