New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Walter

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: A very on trend collection with military inspiration, shearling details, and awesome black wedge boots paired with every look.
Favorite Look: My obsession with leather jackets continues…. Loved the hooded version over the black dress with leather criss crossing details.
Who is Wearing This Collection: Chic and sophisticated women with a bit of a bad girl alter ego.
Spotted at the Show: I was sitting directly across the front row from Kelli of NYC Prep, and Erin Lucas from The City also brought her adorable pint-sized dog to the show.
Soundtrack Highlights: Before the show started, a live violinist performed for the audience.
Final Grade: B+
Images: Elle.com
