New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Walter

New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Walter

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: A very on trend collection with military inspiration, shearling details, and awesome black wedge boots paired with every look.

Favorite Look: My obsession with leather jackets continues…. Loved the hooded version over the black dress with leather criss crossing details.

Who is Wearing This Collection: Chic and sophisticated women with a bit of a bad girl alter ego.

Spotted at the Show: I was sitting directly across the front row from Kelli of NYC Prep, and Erin Lucas from The City also brought her adorable pint-sized dog to the show.

Soundtrack Highlights: Before the show started, a live violinist performed for the audience.

Final Grade: B+

Images: Elle.com

