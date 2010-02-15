New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Vivienne Tam

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: A classic Tam collection that paid homage to the Chinese New Year, which could be seen in details like tiger print tights.
Favorite Look: A dark gray belted dress with circular appliques on the front of the skirt that made up a gray and white mosaic of sorts.
Who is Wearing This Collection: Those who gravitate towards Asian designers.
Spotted at the Show: Hoards of her loyal followers.
Soundtrack Highlights: N/A
Final Grade: B
Images: Style.com
