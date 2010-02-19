New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Victor de Souza

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: The collection ranged from ensembles that could be worn at the office, to red carpet-worthy gowns like a one-shouldered maroon number, to more futuristic creations like a structural black leotard with architectural shoulder detailing.

Favorite Look: Tweed trousers and a midnight blue long sleeved blouse with cut outs on the inner elbows and three dimensional ruffle detailing across the chest and shoulders.

Who is Wearing This Collection: I can totally imagine Lady Gaga or Rihanna picking out pieces from this collection for their next red carpet shocker.

Spotted at the Show: A ton of European people and Jessica Biel tucked into one of the booth canopies at Casa La Femme restaurant where the show was held.

Soundtrack Highlights: Very futuristic and mildly creepy sounds (and the creepiness factor was further emphasized by the alien-like contacts that the models were wearing).

Final Grade: A







Images: Coutorture.com

