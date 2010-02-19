New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Vera Wang

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: A very dreamy and more minimalist showing of Vera Wang’s use of tulle and draping.
Favorite Look: Plum, folded-front, strapless top with black pants, tangled pearl necklace, and black elbow-length gloves — evening looks were strongest.
Who is Wearing This Collection: The artistic types!
Spotted at the Show: Anna Wintour, Glenda Bailey, Joe Zee, Tory Burch.
Soundtrack Highlights: The song, “Aint no sunshine when she’s gone.”
Final Grade: B
Images: WWD.com
