New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Vena Cava

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: Cool, sharp urban girl with a 70s vibe.
Favorite Look: Loved the floor-length gray floral dress and the fur-trim parka!
Who is Wearing the Collection: Gorgeous art girls, fashion girls, downtown scenesters who are put-together.
Spotted at the Show: Eleanor Friedberger, blogger brigade — Julia Frakes and Bryan Boy.
Soundtrack Highlights: Live music by The Like!
Final Grade: A-
