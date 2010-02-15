StyleCaster
New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Vena Cava

Carol
by

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: Cool, sharp urban girl with a 70s vibe.

Favorite Look: Loved the floor-length gray floral dress and the fur-trim parka!

Who is Wearing the Collection: Gorgeous art girls, fashion girls, downtown scenesters who are put-together.

Spotted at the Show: Eleanor Friedberger, blogger brigade — Julia Frakes and Bryan Boy.

Soundtrack Highlights: Live music by The Like!

Final Grade: A-

Images: Style.com

