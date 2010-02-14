New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: United Bamboo

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: Loose silhouettes inspired by the 1930s — great suits and dresses with added touches like bows and art deco inspired patterns.
Favorite Look: Black fur jacket with a white silk blouse and black jodhpur pants and black gloves.
Who is Wearing This Collection: The more androgynous liberated uptown lady.
Spotted at the Show: Lots of editors and a mother with her 5-year-old daughter sitting next to me.
Soundtrack Highlights: I felt like I was at a jazz bar.
Final Grade: B
Images: Style.com
