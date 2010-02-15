StyleCaster
Share

New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Twinkle by Wenlan

What's hot
StyleCaster

New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Twinkle by Wenlan

Jessica
by

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: Pretty feminine looks done in silk with a sprinkling of Wenlan‘s signature knits.

Favorite Look: A sand colored knit sleeveless dress with buttons down the front and a chunkier bottom.

Who’s Weaing this Collection?: Flirty young females

Spotted at the Show: Erin Lucas from The City and Miss J. Alexander.

Soundtrack Highlights: It was like a gay french discotheque up in there!

Grade: B-

88147 1266261806 New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Twinkle by Wenlan

88146 1266261804 486x New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Twinkle by Wenlan

88148 1266261807 New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Twinkle by WenlanImages: coutourture.com

More News We Love:
Beyonce’s New Perfume “Heat” Launching Soon
A Model Agent Gives Us His Take on NYFW
Calvin Klein Fashion Show to Live Stream!

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share