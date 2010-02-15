New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Twinkle by Wenlan

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: Pretty feminine looks done in silk with a sprinkling of Wenlan‘s signature knits.
Favorite Look: A sand colored knit sleeveless dress with buttons down the front and a chunkier bottom.
Who’s Weaing this Collection?: Flirty young females
Spotted at the Show: Erin Lucas from The City and Miss J. Alexander.
Soundtrack Highlights: It was like a gay french discotheque up in there!
Grade: B-
More News We Love:
Beyonce’s New Perfume “Heat” Launching Soon
A Model Agent Gives Us His Take on NYFW
Calvin Klein Fashion Show to Live Stream!