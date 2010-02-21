New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Trias

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: A very clean and linear collection in solid neutral and pastel colors.
Favorite Look: A lilac blouse with a purple skirt.
Who is Wearing This Collection: Modern women with a professional lean.
Spotted at the Show: Avril Graham.
Soundtrack Highlights: Male vocals over violins.
Final Grade: B-
