New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Trias

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: A very clean and linear collection in solid neutral and pastel colors.

Favorite Look: A lilac blouse with a purple skirt.

Who is Wearing This Collection: Modern women with a professional lean.



Spotted at the Show: Avril Graham.



Soundtrack Highlights: Male vocals over violins.

Final Grade: B-







Images: WWD.com



