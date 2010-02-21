StyleCaster
New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Trias

Jessica
by

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: A very clean and linear collection in solid neutral and pastel colors.

Favorite Look: A lilac blouse with a purple skirt.

Who is Wearing This Collection: Modern women with a professional lean.

Spotted at the Show: Avril Graham.

Soundtrack Highlights: Male vocals over violins.

Final Grade: B-

Images: WWD.com

