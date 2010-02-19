New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Tory Burch

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: A younger more tomboy and sparkly collection that still addressed her preppy roots.
Favorite Look: A brown jacket over grey top and black and white tweedy skinny pants with camel oxford wedge boots that I especially loved!
Who is Wearing This Collection: Her loyal fans of any age!
Spotted at the Show: Tory Burch, Glenda Bailey.
Soundtrack Highlights: 90s hip hop and Prince…the models couldn’t resist dancing.
Final Grade: A-
Images: Style.com
