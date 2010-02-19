New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Tory Burch

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: A younger more tomboy and sparkly collection that still addressed her preppy roots.



Favorite Look: A brown jacket over grey top and black and white tweedy skinny pants with camel oxford wedge boots that I especially loved!

Who is Wearing This Collection: Her loyal fans of any age!



Spotted at the Show: Tory Burch, Glenda Bailey.



Soundtrack Highlights: 90s hip hop and Prince…the models couldn’t resist dancing.



Final Grade: A-







Images: Style.com

