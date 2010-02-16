StyleCaster
Share

New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Tony Cohen

What's hot
StyleCaster

New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Tony Cohen

Jessica
by

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: Draped dresses, flowing fabrics, and the coolest textured pants.

Favorite Look: Black leather Rick Owens-esque coat over a silk top and textured black pants and wraparound ankle booties.

Who is Weaing This Collection: Downtown cool girls.

Spotted at the Show: Arden Wohl, Steven Petroni, a fabulous choreographer.

Soundtrack Highlights: Really dark gothy music Marilyn Manson-esque.

Grade: B

88283 1266354309 New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Tony Cohen

88284 1266354314 New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Tony Cohen

88285 1266354317 New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Tony CohenImages: WWD.com

More News We Love:
Jared Leto, The Misshapes, and More Come Out for the LnA After Party!
New York Fashion Week 2010: Backstage Photos
The Sundance Channel Premieres Catwalk Countdown

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share