New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Tony Cohen

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: Draped dresses, flowing fabrics, and the coolest textured pants.
Favorite Look: Black leather Rick Owens-esque coat over a silk top and textured black pants and wraparound ankle booties.
Who is Weaing This Collection: Downtown cool girls.
Spotted at the Show: Arden Wohl, Steven Petroni, a fabulous choreographer.
Soundtrack Highlights: Really dark gothy music Marilyn Manson-esque.
Grade: B
Images: WWD.com
