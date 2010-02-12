New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Toni Maticevski

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: Intricately draped gowns and embellished separates.

Favorite Look: Layered ball gown with pleated top layer.

Who is Wearing This Collection? Avant-garde ball-goers and red carpet risk takers.

Spotted at the Show: No one famous that I could tell.

Soundtrack Highlights: Ethereal classical music with French lyrics and doors slamming over it.

Final Grade: C+









Images: Style.com

