StyleCaster
Share

New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Toni Maticevski

What's hot
StyleCaster

New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Toni Maticevski

Jessica
by

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: Intricately draped gowns and embellished separates.

Favorite Look: Layered ball gown with pleated top layer.

Who is Wearing This Collection? Avant-garde ball-goers and red carpet risk takers.

Spotted at the Show: No one famous that I could tell.

Soundtrack Highlights: Ethereal classical music with French lyrics and doors slamming over it.

Final Grade: C+

88001 1266016785 New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Toni Maticevski
88002 1266016787 New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Toni Maticevski
88003 1266016789 New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Toni Maticevski
88004 1266016791 New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Toni Maticevski
Images: Style.com

More News We Love:
New York Fashion Week 2010: Backstage Photos
New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: BCBG Max Azria
New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Mackage

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share