New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Toni Francesc

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: Inspired by tracks and electricity, the collection was very linear and sharp, with a dark color palette.



Favorite Look: A greyish blue coat over a grey dress, over black leather leggings.

Who is Wearing This Collection: Eclectic dressers who like clean lines and structured shapes.

Spotted at the Show: Alex McCord



Soundtrack Highlights: Trippy spaceship noises took us on a trip through the collection.

Final Grade: B

More News We Love:

New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Tibi

New York Fashion Week 2010: Doo.ri Backstage Pass

New York Fashion Week 2010: Erin Fetherston Backstage Pass



