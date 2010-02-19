New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Toni Francesc

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: Inspired by tracks and electricity, the collection was very linear and sharp, with a dark color palette.
Favorite Look: A greyish blue coat over a grey dress, over black leather leggings.
Who is Wearing This Collection: Eclectic dressers who like clean lines and structured shapes.
Spotted at the Show: Alex McCord
Soundtrack Highlights: Trippy spaceship noises took us on a trip through the collection.
Final Grade: B
