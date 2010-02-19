StyleCaster
Share

New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Toni Francesc

What's hot
StyleCaster

New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Toni Francesc

Jessica
by

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: Inspired by tracks and electricity, the collection was very linear and sharp, with a dark color palette.

Favorite Look: A greyish blue coat over a grey dress, over black leather leggings.

Who is Wearing This Collection: Eclectic dressers who like clean lines and structured shapes.

Spotted at the Show: Alex McCord

Soundtrack Highlights: Trippy spaceship noises took us on a trip through the collection.

Final Grade: B

More News We Love:
New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Tibi
New York Fashion Week 2010: Doo.ri Backstage Pass
New York Fashion Week 2010: Erin Fetherston Backstage Pass

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share