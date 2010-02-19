New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Tommy Hilfiger

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: A quirky interpretation of Tommy’s preppy American sportswear.
Favorite Look: A red jacket over a light pink blouse with a belted front camel skirt and over the knee duck boots — genius!
Who is Wearing This Collection: Classic dressers with a more individual take.
Spotted at the Show: Ashley Olsen, Hayden Panettiere, Rosario Dawson, Ed Westwick, Penn Badgley and all the top editors and tastemakers.
Soundtrack Highlights: A mix of Neil Diamond, U2, and Taylor Swift.
Final Grade: A
Images: Style.com
