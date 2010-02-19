New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Timo Weiland

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: A modern take on classic shapes, with a little bit of British schoolgirl influence and great use of autumn colors.



Favorite Look: All! But I LOVE the plaid skirt with the white classic button down and the green and black striped cropped sweater, topped off with a coat!

Who is Wearing This Collection: Classic dressers with a twist and an eye for great design.

Spotted at the Show: A room full of editors and well wishers.

Soundtrack Highlights: I was so enamored with the beautiful clothing that I forgot to pay attention — OOPS!

Final Grade: A







Images: WWD.com

