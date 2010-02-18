New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Tibi

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: The collection was all about opposites: color vs. neutrals, masculine vs. feminine, shapes vs. structure and it worked very well together.
Favorite Look: A navy cable knit cardigan over a thin knit dress paired with a brown belt.
Who is Wearing This Collection: Women who love to stay on top of the trends but at a contemporary price point.
Spotted at the Show: Olivia Palermo, Oksana Baiul.
Soundtrack Highlights: Alternative pop that seemed very familiar.
Final Grade: A
Images: Style.com
