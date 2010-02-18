StyleCaster
New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Tibi

Jessica
by

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: The collection was all about opposites: color vs. neutrals, masculine vs. feminine, shapes vs. structure and it worked very well together.

Favorite Look: A navy cable knit cardigan over a thin knit dress paired with a brown belt.

Who is Wearing This Collection: Women who love to stay on top of the trends but at a contemporary price point.

Spotted at the Show: Olivia Palermo, Oksana Baiul.

Soundtrack Highlights: Alternative pop that seemed very familiar.

Final Grade: A

Images: Style.com

