New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Thuy

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: Rich colors and fabrics, LOTS of fur, elegant cuts, cinched waists.

Favorite Look: Lime green dress with embellishments and fur muff.

Who is Wearing This Colletion: Upper East Side moms who have a packed schedule of fancy dinners to attend.

Spotted at the Show: Pretty much the entire cast of Real Housewives of New York.

Soundtrack Highlights: Clubby pounding music at the finale.



Final Grade: B+







Images: Style.com

