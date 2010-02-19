New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Thuy

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: Rich colors and fabrics, LOTS of fur, elegant cuts, cinched waists.
Favorite Look: Lime green dress with embellishments and fur muff.
Who is Wearing This Colletion: Upper East Side moms who have a packed schedule of fancy dinners to attend.
Spotted at the Show: Pretty much the entire cast of Real Housewives of New York.
Soundtrack Highlights: Clubby pounding music at the finale.
Final Grade: B+
Images: Style.com
