New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Threeasfour

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: Futuristic, shimmering metallics inspired by “alchemy” — artsy and magical.
Favorite Look: Black wool and leather coat.
Who is Wearing This Collection: Serious fans of conceptual fashion, art girls, and possibly Lady Gaga.
Spotted at the Show: Robert Verdi, plus impeccably dressed members of the downtown set.
Soundtrack Highlights: N/A
Final Grade: A –
Images: Style.com
