New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Threeasfour

Carol
by

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: Futuristic, shimmering metallics inspired by “alchemy” — artsy and magical.

Favorite Look: Black wool and leather coat.

Who is Wearing This Collection: Serious fans of conceptual fashion, art girls, and possibly Lady Gaga.

Spotted at the Show: Robert Verdi, plus impeccably dressed members of the downtown set.

Soundtrack Highlights: N/A

Final Grade: A –

