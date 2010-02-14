New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Suno

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: Brightly colored African tribal prints in every shape and style with the coolest platforms and a few printed helmets. Amazing!
Favorite Look: A yellow and grey zigzag jacket over a pink and blue top and purple skirt — so much fun!!
Who is Wearing This Collection: Teen Vogue fans if worn all together — anyone if you take the looks apart.
Spotted at the Show: Maria Sharpe and Lindsay Jones, the designer of Outlaws of the Border.
Soundtrack Highlights: Disco and authentic African tribal music.
Final Grade: B+
Images: Elle.com
More News We Love:
Jared Leto, The Misshapes, and More Come Out for the LnA After Party!
New York Fashion Week 2010: Backstage Photos
The Sundance Channel Premieres Catwalk Countdown