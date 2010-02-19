StyleCaster
New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Stephen Burrows

Michelle
by

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: Loud tribal and painterly prints plus more traditional attire with simple draping and monochromatic colors.

Favorite Look: A simple LBD with a bit of scalloping at the neckline.

Who is Wearing This Collection: A little bit of something for everyone.

Spotted at the Show: One woman who was excessively clapping.

Soundtrack Highlights: Rock music that models danced and moved around to as photographers snapped photos.

Final Grade: B

