New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Stephen Burrows

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: Loud tribal and painterly prints plus more traditional attire with simple draping and monochromatic colors.
Favorite Look: A simple LBD with a bit of scalloping at the neckline.
Who is Wearing This Collection: A little bit of something for everyone.
Spotted at the Show: One woman who was excessively clapping.
Soundtrack Highlights: Rock music that models danced and moved around to as photographers snapped photos.
Final Grade: B
Images: Style.com
