New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Sophie Theallet

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: Luxurious, perfectly tousled, rich saturated colors, gorgeous detail, romantic, flowy, relaxed.
Favorite Look: Black off-shoulder dress on Coco, floor-length starry gown towards end of show.
Who is Wearing This Collection: Feminine cool girls with a devil-may-care, artfully disheveled sensibility.
Spotted at the Show: ALT, all the major front-row fashion editors.
Soundtrack Highlights: Folksy calming vocals.
Final Grade: B+
Images: Style.com
