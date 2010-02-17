New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Sophie Theallet

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: Luxurious, perfectly tousled, rich saturated colors, gorgeous detail, romantic, flowy, relaxed.

Favorite Look: Black off-shoulder dress on Coco, floor-length starry gown towards end of show.

Who is Wearing This Collection: Feminine cool girls with a devil-may-care, artfully disheveled sensibility.

Spotted at the Show: ALT, all the major front-row fashion editors.

Soundtrack Highlights: Folksy calming vocals.



Final Grade: B+







Images: Style.com



