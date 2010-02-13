New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Ruffian

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: Parisian lady and young party girl all under the same celestial sky.

Favorite Look: Grey sculpted jacket and miniskirt — so cute together and would give endless options as separates!!

Who is Wearing This Collection: Uptown ladies and socialites on the party scene and New York’s social set who can’t wait to get their hands on the collection for their next event.

Spotted at the Show: Annabel Vartanian, Peter Davis, and Marc Jacobs’ beau, Lorenzo Martone.

Soundtrack Highlights: Very upbeat 80s dance music — great energy for 10 am!

Final Grade: A









Images: nymag.com

