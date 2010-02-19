New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Raoul

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: Professional attire in wonderful fabrics and textures at amazingly affordable prices.

Favorite Look: A beige velvet top tucked into a black leather skirt. I like the mixing of the two textures, plus it seems that everyone did velvet on their runways for the fall season.

Who is Wearing This Collection: A slightly older demographic of put-together professional women who appreciate quality in the fabrics of their clothes.

Spotted at the Show: Gloria Baume from Teen Vogue.

Soundtrack Highlights: There was light background music, but I was more interested in the movies being projected on the white walls surrounding the collection.

Final Grade: B







Images: WWD.com



