New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Ralph Rucci

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: Gorgeous and intricately made gowns that showcased Rucci’s Asian roots and were hung in a gallery space alongside the artwork of Hiroto Rakusho.
Favorite Look: An immense black halter neck gown, which I would imagine to have an enormous train if it were worn on a model.
Who is Wearing This Collection: Couture collectors.
Spotted at the Show: A group of Rucci’s fans dressed in traditional kimonos.
Soundtrack Highlights: There was no soundtrack — just the noise of guests oohing and ahing over Rucci’s one-of-a-kind creations and beautiful abstract artwork.
Final Grade: A
