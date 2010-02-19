New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Ralph Rucci

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: Gorgeous and intricately made gowns that showcased Rucci’s Asian roots and were hung in a gallery space alongside the artwork of Hiroto Rakusho.

Favorite Look: An immense black halter neck gown, which I would imagine to have an enormous train if it were worn on a model.

Who is Wearing This Collection: Couture collectors.

Spotted at the Show: A group of Rucci’s fans dressed in traditional kimonos.

Soundtrack Highlights: There was no soundtrack — just the noise of guests oohing and ahing over Rucci’s one-of-a-kind creations and beautiful abstract artwork.

Final Grade: A



More News We Love:

New York Fashion Week 2010: Erin Fetherston Backstage Pass

New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Alexa Chung for Madewell

New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Tory Burch