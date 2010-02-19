StyleCaster
New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Ralph Lauren

Carol
by

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: A little bit bohemian, darkly romantic, fresh, and well styled. Slew of dark floral gowns at the end were beautiful — touches of Sleepy Hollow.

Favorite Look: Black floral on Anja.

Who is Wearing This Collection: The refined bohemian with a taste for fine, impeccable clothing. The moody romantic.

Spotted at the Show: Carine Roitfeld w/ Oliver Zahm, David Lauren, Lauren Bush, Graydon Carter, Anna Wintour.

Soundtrack Highlights: Stevie Nicks!

Final Grade: A

Images: Style.com

