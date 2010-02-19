New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Ralph Lauren

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: A little bit bohemian, darkly romantic, fresh, and well styled. Slew of dark floral gowns at the end were beautiful — touches of Sleepy Hollow.
Favorite Look: Black floral on Anja.
Who is Wearing This Collection: The refined bohemian with a taste for fine, impeccable clothing. The moody romantic.
Spotted at the Show: Carine Roitfeld w/ Oliver Zahm, David Lauren, Lauren Bush, Graydon Carter, Anna Wintour.
Soundtrack Highlights: Stevie Nicks!
Final Grade: A
Images: Style.com
