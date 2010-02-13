New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Rag & Bone

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: Scottish nomad attacks a preppy school girl and the results are a mix matching layering bonanza with shrunken knits over blazers, vests over cameo anoraks, skirts over leather pants, and combinations of classic Rag & Bone separates held together with the occasional leather harness or utility belt.

Favorite Look: It’s a tie between the blue plaid top over the red plaid dress over the pants with a belted extra large scarf, or the look with the black vest over the grey blazer with the white shirt, black knit, flowy skirt, and harnesses holding up grey knee highs.

Who is Wearing This Collection: Layering aficionados — a mix of prep school kids and downtown types.

Spotted at the Show: I didn’t see any celebs, but I’m sure there were cool kids there that I didn’t recognize.

Soundtrack Highlights: High energy rock.

Final Grade: A++







Images: Style.com

