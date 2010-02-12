New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Rachel Comey

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: Hippie, country grandma in young silhouettes.
Favorite Look: Rose printed jeans with a knit top and sweater.
Who is Wearing This Collection?: Hipsters and hippies.
Spotted at the Show: The Hex, who was performing.
Soundtrack Highlights: Live band, the Hex Message.
Final Grade: C+
Images From: Style.com
