New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Rachel Comey

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: Hippie, country grandma in young silhouettes.

Favorite Look: Rose printed jeans with a knit top and sweater.

Who is Wearing This Collection?: Hipsters and hippies.

Spotted at the Show: The Hex, who was performing.

Soundtrack Highlights: Live band, the Hex Message.

Final Grade: C+

Images From: Style.com

