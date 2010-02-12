New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Ports 1961

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: A futuristic aviator with interesting materials and textures.
Favorite Look: A cream textured dress.
Who is Wearing this Collection? Someone who likes to experiment with shapes and fabrics.
Spotted at the Show: Olivia Palermo and Whitney Port.
Soundtrack Highlights: Futuristic.
Final Grade: B
Images: Style.com
More News We Love:
New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: BCBG Max Azria
Renee Zellweger Pregnant with Bradley Cooper’s Child?
New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Lutz & Patmos