New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Ports 1961

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: A futuristic aviator with interesting materials and textures.

Favorite Look: A cream textured dress.

Who is Wearing this Collection? Someone who likes to experiment with shapes and fabrics.

Spotted at the Show: Olivia Palermo and Whitney Port.

Soundtrack Highlights: Futuristic.

Final Grade: B

Images: Style.com

