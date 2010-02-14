New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Peter Som

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: Luxe Grey Gardens – the most beautiful colored furs over mixed prints finished off with lace up high heel boots by Charlotte Olympia and cloche hats with a piece cut out of the brim.

Favorite Look: All of it except the ill fitting silver and pink skirt and the Michael Stars – esque knit paired with the plum pants.

Who is Wearing This Collection: Eclectic women who love to layer on the colors and prints.

Spotted at the Show: Theresa Palmer an up and coming Australian actress, and Carine Roitfeld.

Soundtrack Highlights: Guitar heavy indie rock.



Final Grade: A+++ (how many pluses can I give)

Images: Style.com

More News We Love:

Jared Leto, The Misshapes, and More Come Out for the LnA After Party!

New York Fashion Week 2010: Backstage Photos

The Sundance Channel Premieres Catwalk Countdown