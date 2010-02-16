New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Peter Jensen

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: Cute young schoolgirl looks, with some unusual interjections of plaid velvet, British guard prints, and white nightgown-looking dresses.

Favorite Look: Grey blazer over a pink metallic cardigan over a plaid dress, black ankle socks, and ruffled shoes — canvas school bag included.

Who is Wearing This Collection: Quirky dressers who like a little bit of a theme to their outfits.

Spotted at the Show: Karen Elson standing behind me (I didn’t even realize until the end of the show).

Soundtrack Highlights: Nina Persson from the Cardigans.

Final Grade: B –







