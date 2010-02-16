New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Peter Jensen

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: Cute young schoolgirl looks, with some unusual interjections of plaid velvet, British guard prints, and white nightgown-looking dresses.
Favorite Look: Grey blazer over a pink metallic cardigan over a plaid dress, black ankle socks, and ruffled shoes — canvas school bag included.
Who is Wearing This Collection: Quirky dressers who like a little bit of a theme to their outfits.
Spotted at the Show: Karen Elson standing behind me (I didn’t even realize until the end of the show).
Soundtrack Highlights: Nina Persson from the Cardigans.
Final Grade: B –
Images: style.com
More News We Love:
New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Peter Som
Date Night Beauty Tips from a Celebrity Stylist and Image Consultant
New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Charlotte Ronson