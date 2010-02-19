New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Parkchoonmoo

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: A dark interpretation of fall with plenty of exposed zippers, interesting draping, and a new version of the over-the-knee boot.

Favorite Look: A structural coat in multiple gray hues with exposed zippers running from shoulder to wrist.

Who is Wearing This Collection: A more downtown/avant-garde New York crowd.

Spotted at the Show: N/A

Soundtrack Highlights: DJed by The Misshapes.

Final Grade: B+







Images: Style.com

