New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Paris 68

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: Fur! Leather! Velvet! Lace! Peplum! Shoulders! Capes! Minis! Lurex! All in all, a strong effort and covetable collection with a bit of a gothic/vampire-inspired vibe from Marcella Lindeberg for her Paris 68 launch.

Favorite Look: Sparkly Lurex pants with a miniskirt layered over it in the same material and topped off with a black leather v-neck.

Who is Wearing This Collection: Girls with ATTITUDE.

Spotted at the Show: Jessica Biel with boyfriend Justin Timberlake, photographer Terry Richardson, and Carine Roitfeld.

Soundtrack Highlights: Can’t remember. Too focused on staring at JT?

Final Grade: A







Images: Style.com

