New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Outlaws of the Border

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: A less refined geisha in rich pinks and purple hues.
Favorite Look: A raspberry colored silk dress that was pulled and tucked at the bottom.
Who is Wearing This Collection: Girls who like oversized draped clothes that are still very beautiful and feminine.
Spotted at the Show: Lindsay Jones, the designer, and Maria Sharpe.
Soundtrack Highlights: Synthesizer-heavy exorcist-like music.
Final Grade: B+
