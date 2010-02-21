New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Outlaws of the Border

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: A less refined geisha in rich pinks and purple hues.

Favorite Look: A raspberry colored silk dress that was pulled and tucked at the bottom.

Who is Wearing This Collection: Girls who like oversized draped clothes that are still very beautiful and feminine.

Spotted at the Show: Lindsay Jones, the designer, and Maria Sharpe.

Soundtrack Highlights: Synthesizer-heavy exorcist-like music.

Final Grade: B+



