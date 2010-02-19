New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Oscar de la Renta

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: A strikingly gorgeous collection filled with richness, impeccable detail, embroidery, and luxe fabrications. Show-stopping finale of gowns made for red carpets.
Favorite Look: Black bustle gown on Karlie and silver lam gown on Freja.
Who is Wearing This Collection: The sophisticated Park Avenue set and tasteful young starlets.
Spotted at the Show: Jessica Biel.
Soundtrack Highlights: N/A
Final Grade: A
Images: Style.com
