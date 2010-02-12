New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Organic by John Patrick

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: Late 60s early 70s college coed, but done in a modern way.

Favorite Look: The red plaid, floral top with blazer.

Who is Wearing This Collection: A classic dresser who likes a twist.

Spotted at the Show: Robert Verdi who was interviewing John Patrick, the designer.

Soundtrack Highlights: “Stand by Me” and other classics from the 60s.



Final Grade: B+







Images: Style.com

