StyleCaster
Share

New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Organic by John Patrick

What's hot
StyleCaster

New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Organic by John Patrick

Jessica
by

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: Late 60s early 70s college coed, but done in a modern way.

Favorite Look: The red plaid, floral top with blazer.

Who is Wearing This Collection: A classic dresser who likes a twist.

Spotted at the Show: Robert Verdi who was interviewing John Patrick, the designer.

Soundtrack Highlights: “Stand by Me” and other classics from the 60s.

Final Grade: B+

87997 1266015989 New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Organic by John Patrick87999 1266016045 New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Organic by John Patrick
87994 1266015855 New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Organic by John Patrick
87995 1266015857 New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Organic by John Patrick
Images: Style.com

More News We Love:
Beyonce’s New Perfume “Heat” Launching Soon
A Model Agent Gives Us His Take on NYFW
Calvin Klein Fashion Show to Live Stream!

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share