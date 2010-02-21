New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Nary Manivong

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: Chic skirts and dresses in black and white prints, black lace, and color.

Favorite Look: A black lace skin tight dress — pair with a blazer for work or wear it out at night.

Who is Wearing This Collection: Sexy young professionals.

Spotted at the Show: Nary Manivong, the designer, and Ally Hilfiger, the stylist for the presentation.

Soundtrack Highlights: “These Boots Were Made for Walking,” and Edith Piaf.

Final Grade: B+







Images: WWD.com

