New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Nary Manivong

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: Chic skirts and dresses in black and white prints, black lace, and color.
Favorite Look: A black lace skin tight dress — pair with a blazer for work or wear it out at night.
Who is Wearing This Collection: Sexy young professionals.
Spotted at the Show: Nary Manivong, the designer, and Ally Hilfiger, the stylist for the presentation.
Soundtrack Highlights: “These Boots Were Made for Walking,” and Edith Piaf.
Final Grade: B+
Images: WWD.com
