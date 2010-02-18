New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Nanette Lepore

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: Rich fall colors worked into tweeds, ruffled chiffons, sequined pieces, and velvet gowns.
Favorite Look: Olive peplum jacket over a grey knit, with a gold sequin skirt.
Who is Wearing This Collection: Girly girls.
Spotted at the Show: Abigail Breslin,John Slattery, and Kelly Osbourne.
Soundtrack Highlights: The same tribalesque song from Michael Kors and House music.
Final Grade: B
Images: Style.com
