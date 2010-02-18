StyleCaster
Share

New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Nanette Lepore

What's hot
StyleCaster

New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Nanette Lepore

Jessica
by

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: Rich fall colors worked into tweeds, ruffled chiffons, sequined pieces, and velvet gowns.

Favorite Look: Olive peplum jacket over a grey knit, with a gold sequin skirt.

Who is Wearing This Collection: Girly girls.

Spotted at the Show: Abigail Breslin,John Slattery, and Kelly Osbourne.

Soundtrack Highlights: The same tribalesque song from Michael Kors and House music.

Final Grade: B

88543 1266604354 New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Nanette Lepore
88541 1266604351 New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Nanette Lepore
88542 1266604352 New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Nanette Lepore
Images: Style.com

More News We Love:
New York Fashion Week 2010: Tweets from the Tents
Sang A Im-Propp Collaborates with Artists to Redesign Her “Flash Clutch”
New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Max Azria

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share