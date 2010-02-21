New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Naeem Khan

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: Glitz and glam with a bit of rock ‘n’ roll. He even got a standing ovation at the end, which I don’t think I have ever seen before at a fashion show.
Favorite Look: A metallic fringe cocktail number.
Who is Wearing This Collection: Glamazons who are not afraid of blinged out creations.
Spotted at the Show: Brooke Shields, Rachel Roy.
Soundtrack Highlights: A mash up of 70s rock from Jimi Hendrix and the Rolling Stones.
Final Grade: B
Images: Style.com
