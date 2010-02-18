StyleCaster
New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Mulberry

Jessica
by

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: A colorful, poofy, 60s-inspired collection with animal prints and, of course, great accessories set against a glittered pack of leopards!

Favorite Look: Pink abstract leopard printed puff sleeve jacket and matching skirt worn with orange colored heels and a printed bag.

Who is Wearing This Collection: Girls who love luxury and detail in their accessories and their ready-to-wear. Alexa Chung is a fan!

Spotted at the Show: Glenda Bailey, Carine Roitfeld, and Julia Restoin-Roitfeld.

Soundtrack Highlights: The Jungle Book theme remixed.

Final Grade: A-

Images: Style.com

