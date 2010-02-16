New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Monique Lhuillier

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: Oriental influenced separates followed by a parade of gowns that ranged from simple to over the top.
Favorite Look: The aubergine strapless gown.
Who is Wearing This Collection: I am sure a gown or two will be making an Oscar appearance.
Spotted at the Show: Sophia Bush, Shiri Appleby, Melissa George.
Soundtrack Highlights: Oriental influenced techno beats that were heavy on the piano and drums.
Final Grade: B –
Images: Style.com
