StyleCaster
Share

New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Monique Lhuillier

What's hot
StyleCaster

New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Monique Lhuillier

Jessica
by

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: Oriental influenced separates followed by a parade of gowns that ranged from simple to over the top.

Favorite Look: The aubergine strapless gown.

Who is Wearing This Collection: I am sure a gown or two will be making an Oscar appearance.

Spotted at the Show: Sophia Bush, Shiri Appleby, Melissa George.
Soundtrack Highlights: Oriental influenced techno beats that were heavy on the piano and drums.

Final Grade: B –

88286 1266354499 New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Monique Lhuillier
88287 1266354501 New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Monique Lhuillier
88288 1266354502 New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Monique Lhuillier
Images: Style.com

More Fashion News We Love:
New York Fashion Week 2010: Backstage Photo Blog
New York Fashion Week 2010: Backstage Photos
Jared Leto, The Misshapes and More Come Out For LNA Party

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share