New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Monique Lhuillier

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: Oriental influenced separates followed by a parade of gowns that ranged from simple to over the top.

Favorite Look: The aubergine strapless gown.

Who is Wearing This Collection: I am sure a gown or two will be making an Oscar appearance.

Spotted at the Show: Sophia Bush, Shiri Appleby, Melissa George.



Soundtrack Highlights: Oriental influenced techno beats that were heavy on the piano and drums.

Final Grade: B –







Images: Style.com



