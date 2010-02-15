New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Moncler

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: Moncler was able to make down coats look fierce and fashionable.

Favorite Look: Look 12, but the space girl chic inspired ensembles would all look good and keep you warm as separates.

Who is Wearing This Collection: Anyone in need of stylish warmth. The models were warmer than the audience.

Spotted at the Show: Fern Mallis — always funny seeing her outside of the tents. Carine Roitfeld and Julia Restoin-Roitfeld outside waiting for their car.

Soundtrack Highlights: Lights flashed on and off against the four story high scaffolding in sync with gothic organ music.

Grade: B+





Images: Elle.com

