New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Milly

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: 60’s Parisian chic in young silhouettes paired with bright tights and shoes.

Favorite Look: A red striped top with rosettes across the front with a navy metallic skirt and beret.

Who is Wearing This Collection: The girls who look to Blair Waldorf from Gossip Girl for inspiration.

Spotted at the Show: Julia Stiles, Ramona from Real Housewives.

Soundtrack Highlights: Electronica female group.

Final Grade: B-



Images: Style.com

More News We Love:

New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Carlos Miele

New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Bibhu Mohapatra

New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Yeohlee