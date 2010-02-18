New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Milly

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: 60’s Parisian chic in young silhouettes paired with bright tights and shoes.
Favorite Look: A red striped top with rosettes across the front with a navy metallic skirt and beret.
Who is Wearing This Collection: The girls who look to Blair Waldorf from Gossip Girl for inspiration.
Spotted at the Show: Julia Stiles, Ramona from Real Housewives.
Soundtrack Highlights: Electronica female group.
Final Grade: B-
Images: Style.com
