New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Miele by Carlos Miele

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: The contemporary line from Carlos Miele is all about leading a fabulous party lifestyle and supplying the clothes to go with it whether it be day or night.

Favorite Look: A grey and white printed dress with a black leather vest over it.

Who is Wearing This Collection: Glam rock girls.

Spotted at the Show: Michael Angelo from the Wonderland Beauty Parlor who did the gorgeous hair creations!

Soundtrack Highlights: French Brazilian with a salsa vibe.

Final Grade: B+



