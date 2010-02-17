New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Miele by Carlos Miele

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: The contemporary line from Carlos Miele is all about leading a fabulous party lifestyle and supplying the clothes to go with it whether it be day or night.
Favorite Look: A grey and white printed dress with a black leather vest over it.
Who is Wearing This Collection: Glam rock girls.
Spotted at the Show: Michael Angelo from the Wonderland Beauty Parlor who did the gorgeous hair creations!
Soundtrack Highlights: French Brazilian with a salsa vibe.
Final Grade: B+
