New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Michael Kors

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: Classic American sportswear with a luxe, outdoorsy feel. Camels, greys, and furs that could take you from the city to Aspen.
Favorite Look: The grey fur over the camel suede pants and grey top on Frankie Rayder and the fox fur skirt. Basically anything with fur.
Who is Wearing This Colletion: Ladies who live the Michael Kors lifestyle of private jets, vacation homes, and luxury.
Spotted at the Show: Donald Trump and Melania Trump.
Soundtrack Highlights: A mix of what sounded like U2.
Final Grade: A
Images: Style.com
