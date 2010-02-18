New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Michael Kors

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: Classic American sportswear with a luxe, outdoorsy feel. Camels, greys, and furs that could take you from the city to Aspen.

Favorite Look: The grey fur over the camel suede pants and grey top on Frankie Rayder and the fox fur skirt. Basically anything with fur.

Who is Wearing This Colletion: Ladies who live the Michael Kors lifestyle of private jets, vacation homes, and luxury.

Spotted at the Show: Donald Trump and Melania Trump.

Soundtrack Highlights: A mix of what sounded like U2.

Final Grade: A







Images: Style.com

