New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Max Azria

Evaluated by: Emily Schuman (of Cupcakes and Cashmere)

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: Neutral palettes of black, grey and nude with sheer cut-outs and clean silhouettes.



Favorite Look: Cream knit and mesh dress with beige platform pumps.

Who is Wearing This Collection: A sophisticated, polished girl who meets for drinks at swanky hotel bars.

Spotted at the Show: Anna Lynn McCord, Katherine Power, BryanBoy.

Soundtrack Highlights: Loud, techno-esque music that was a bit distracting from the ethereal pieces.

Final Grade: B+







Images: Style.com

