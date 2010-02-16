New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Max Azria

Evaluated by: Emily Schuman (of Cupcakes and Cashmere)
Describe the Collection in One Sentence: Neutral palettes of black, grey and nude with sheer cut-outs and clean silhouettes.
Favorite Look: Cream knit and mesh dress with beige platform pumps.
Who is Wearing This Collection: A sophisticated, polished girl who meets for drinks at swanky hotel bars.
Spotted at the Show: Anna Lynn McCord, Katherine Power, BryanBoy.
Soundtrack Highlights: Loud, techno-esque music that was a bit distracting from the ethereal pieces.
Final Grade: B+
Images: Style.com
